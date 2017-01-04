Fort Smith man held in slayings of 2

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith man was charged Tuesday in the slayings of two brothers Monday in rural Sebastian County and faces arraignment in the case this morning.

Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, was charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court Greenwood Division in two cases. One consisted of two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Roger Allen Woods, 48, and Bradley Scott Woods, 32, both of the Washburn area of south Sebastian County.

He also was charged in that case with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm used in the commission of a slaying, which Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said is a Class B felony.

In the other case, Mazurek is charged with one count each of residential burglary, theft of property and of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony because it did not involve violence, Shue said.

Mazurek was being held without bail, Shue said in a news release Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor ruled Tuesday that there was probable cause to arrest Mazurek on the charges.

Tabor was presented with a probable-cause affidavit that said Mazurek confessed during questioning by sheriff's investigators to killing the Woods brothers, breaking into their home and stealing several firearms.

The sheriff's office reported receiving a call at 8 a.m. Monday that a family member had found the two brothers dead in a house in the 9500 block of Arkansas 10 in the Washburn community about 15 miles southeast of Fort Smith.

During the investigation, deputies developed information that led to Mazurek being a person of interest in the case, the sheriff's office news release said. A vehicle also was missing from a neighbor's home, according to the news release.

The stolen vehicle information was circulated in the area, and an Arkansas State Police trooper spotted the vehicle in Fort Smith around noon. The trooper made a traffic stop and arrested Mazurek, according to reports.

The bodies of the Woods brothers were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, according to the news release.

State Desk on 01/04/2017