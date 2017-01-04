4 arrested after New Year's Day shooting at Arkansas nightclub injures 3

Four people were arrested after police investigated a New Year's Day shooting at a Fort Smith nightclub, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the Fort Smith Jazz and Blues Grill, located at 522 N. 10th St., shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday when they got a call that shots had been fired, according to a news release.

Three victims, whom officers found at a local hospital, had been dancing when an argument broke out between multiple groups of people, and several gunshots were fired, police said.

Orlando Diggs, 43, was shot in the upper right arm; Laroy Roussell, 32, was shot in the back near his right shoulder blade; and Monique Clark, 38, had been struck by a bullet fragment, the release said. All three victims told police they did not know who fired the shots.

When officers inspected the nightclub, it appeared someone had tried to clean up the crime scene before they arrived, the release stared.

After talking to witnesses, police arrested 21-year-old Shaquis Smith and 30-year-old Felicia Mitchell on a felony charge of hindering apprehension because they reportedly withheld information, said spokesman Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

Two other people were also arrested. The club owner, Oliver Willis, was charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence, the release said.

Tyrone Parks Jr., 23, contacted police Sunday night to surrender on an outstanding first-degree battery warrant related to a shooting that took place at the same nightclub in September, authorities said. Police believe Parks was at the club on New Year's Day, but Parks denies this claim, the release said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department.