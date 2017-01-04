Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 04, 2017, 7:39 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:10 a.m.

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate. We correct all errors of fact. If you know of an error, write: Kim Christ Deputy Managing Editor P.O. Box 2221 Little Rock, Ark. 72203 or call (501) 378-3495 during business hours Monday through Friday.

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team defeated Louisiana-Monroe 76-45 on Monday night in Jonesboro. It was the Red Wolves’ second Sun Belt Conference victory and the Warhawks’ second conference loss. An article in Tuesday’s editions misstated the teams’ Sun Belt records.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online