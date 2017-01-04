GIRLS ROUNDUPS

ARKADELPHIA 58, BISMARCK 33 Allie Harris scored 14 points to lead host Arkadelphia over Bismarck. Ka'bell Stukgate added 10 points for the Badgers, who led 25-23 at halftime.

BEEBE 46, GREENBRIER 34 Libbie Hill scored 21 points in a victory over Greenbrier, which was led by Sarah McGee's 16 points.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 49, TEXARKANA 41 Tied 24-24 at halftime, host Camden Fairview outscored Texarkana 25-17 in the second half of Tuesday's victory. Mikeya Haggood led Camden Fairview with 20 points, while Tierra Holliman led Texarkana with 15 points.

CARLISLE 69, MARVELL 10 Carlisle led 53-2 at halftime and cruised to victory over Marvell at Carlisle. DeShaye Ricks led all scorers with 15 points for Carlisle (12-3). Kylie Warren chipped in 11 points.

JACKSONVILLE 47, FAIR 20 Shy Christopher scored 17 points as host Jacksonville got a 5A/6A-East victory over Fair.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 65, MAUMELLE 40 Sophomore Reagan Bradley scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while junior Adrianne Chambers had 16 points and 17 rebounds in the Lady Warriors’ 6A/5A-4 Conference victory over the visiting Lady Hornets (3-10). Little Rock Christian (10-4) also picked up 10 points from junior guard Emma Kelley. McKenzie Smith’s 12 points and eight rebounds paced Maumelle. Jayla King had nine rebounds and Angel Robinson six assists for Maumelle.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 56, LITTLE ROCK HALL 26 A 19-5 first-quarter was enough for Little Rock Parkview in a victory at Little Rock Hall. Morgan Brady led the Lady Patriots with 16 points. Mikayla Alexander scored 11 points and Sydni Williams added 10 points. Parkview led 32-7 at halftime and 49-21 at the end of the third quarter. Alexis Burns and Alaysia Kelly each scored five points for the Lady Warriors.

MARION 61, FORREST CITY 26 In the first basketball meeting between the two schools since the 2007-2008 season, Marion opened a 21-11 lead after one quarter and 35-15 at the half of Tuesday's victory over visiting Forrest City. Marie Hunter finished with 11 points for the Lady Patriots, while Tyquesha Selvy added eight. Ty Norment led Forrest City with 12 points.

PULASKI ACADEMY 52, SYLVAN HILLS 41 Leading 18-16 at halftime, visiting Pulaski Academy outscored Sylvan Hills 21-8 in the third quarter to earn a victory in the 5A-Central opener for both teams. Mattie Hatcher led the Lady Bruins with 22 points and Morgan Wallace added 12. Alana Canady scored 14 points to lead the Lady Bears and Jayla Bell chipped in with 10.

STAR CITY 62, HELENA-WEST HELENA CENTRAL 18 Star City shut out Helena-West Helena Central in the first quarter and led 36-4 at halftime in Star City while handing the Lady Cougars (10-1) their first loss. Sarajane Linsy led the Lady Bulldogs (15-2) with 18 points, while Anna Wynn had 16, Larena Walker 13 and Amira Ford 11.

VILONIA 48, MORRILTON 32 Host Vilonia scored 24 points in each half of Tuesday's 5A-West victory over Morrilton. Paige Kelley led Vilonia (10-3) with 11 points, while Skylar Lee added 10.

WATSON CHAPEL 55, BENTON 26 Watson Chapel held Benton to three first-quarter points on its way to a comfortable victory in Watson Chapel. Jerica Bell led all scorers with 18 points for Watson Chapel (13-2), which led 29-10 at halftime. Peyton Martin and Timesha Cole each contributed 13 points.