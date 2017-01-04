Happ, Koenig carry Wisconsin

TOP 25/SEC MEN

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 75, NO. 25 INDIANA 68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Ethan Happ scored 19 points and Bronson Koenig added 17 on Tuesday night to lead No. 13 Wisconsin past No. 25 Indiana 75-68.

The Badgers (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won nine consecutive.

De'Ron Davis, Juwan Morgan and Robert Johnson each finished with 12 points to lead the Hoosiers (10-5, 0-2). Indiana has lost three in a row overall, consecutive games on their home court and 16 of the last 18 in this series.

Wisconsin made it look easy early -- making its first five shots and four consecutive three-pointers to take a 16-2 lead -- and got five consecutive points from Zak Showalter in a late 10-2 run that extended Wisconsin's lead to 66-59 with 4:30 to play.

The Badgers sealed it from the free throw line in the final minute.

Indiana, which led only four times all game, couldn't get closer than three the rest of the night.

Showalter finished with 14 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers. James Blackmon Jr. had 10 points for the Hoosiers.

An old nemesis made life tough on the Hoosiers -- again. The Hoosiers have lost six of the last eight to the Badgers at Assembly Hall and the defending conference champs have opened league play with two home losses.

The Badgers are still the Big Ten's king of the road. By picking up their 50th victory outside the Kohl Center over the last four seasons, Wisconsin is on pace to extend its conference record by finishing in the top four for a 17th consecutive season.

In other games involving Top 25 men's teams Tuesday, Joel Berry II had a career-high 31 points and Kennedy Meeks' basket with 1:12 left in overtime put No. 14 North Carolina ahead for good as the Tar Heels defeated Clemson 89-86. The Tigers (11-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had two chances to retake the lead after Meeks' shot, but Jaron Blossomgame and Sidy Djitte missed close-in shots to lose to North Carolina for the 19th time in the last 20 games. Justin Jackson followed with a basket and Clemson could not catch up as the Tar Heels rebounded from an ACC-opening loss at Georgia Tech last Saturday. Berry scored 23 points after halftime and appeared to have North Carolina (13-3, 1-1) on the way to a victory, ahead 75-67 with less than 4 minutes left. Clemson, though, closed the period with a 10-2 run, capped by Marcquise Reed's tying three-pointer with 29 seconds to go. ... Canyon Barry tied a season high with 20 points, KeVaughn Allen added 14 and No. 24 Florida beat Mississippi 70-63. Overcoming a cold shooting start, the Gators built a 19-point lead that the Rebels only managed to get to single digits twice in the second half. Deandre Burnett's three-pointer cut Florida's big lead to 42-34 with 14:18 remaining. The Gators (11-3, 2-0 SEC) responded with an 11-0 spurt that essentially put the game away. Ole Miss made another run, making it 69-63 on Burnett's driving layup with 20.1 seconds remaining. But it was too little, too late -- even with Kasey Hill missing four consecutive free throws and Chris Chiozza clanging another. Devin Robinson added 11 points for Florida, which improved to 2-0 at the recently renovated Exactech Arena. Hill chipped in 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, but he also had 5 turnovers. Mississippi (9-5, 0-2) had even more ball-security issues. The Rebels turned it over 14 times in the first 17 minutes and finished with 21.

SEC

Tide victorious

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Avery Johnson Jr. and Dazon Ingram each scored 13 points to lead Alabama to a 68-58 victory over Mississippi State.

Riley Norris added 11 points and Alabama (8-5) out-rebounded Mississippi State 43-26.

Mario Kegler scored 12 points and Tyson Carter added 10 for Mississippi State (9-4).

The Bulldogs jumped to a 9-3 advantage as Alabama missed its first six shot attempts, but the Crimson Tide scored 11 consecutive and led 22-13 midway through the first half. Alabama led by as many as 13 and held a 32-20 halftime advantage.

Mississippi State shot 25 percent in the first half and made 1 of 14 from behind the arc. Alabama shot 35.5 percent from the field in the first half.

The victory marked Alabama's fourth consecutive at Humphrey Coliseum, the longest such streak for the Crimson Tide.

Sports on 01/04/2017