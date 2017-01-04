Boys roundups

ALMA 62, GREENWOOD 48 Alma had a 23-6 lead after the first quarter Tuesday, a lead that grew to 38-16 at halftime against visiting Greenwood. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 53-45 with 1:52 left, but the Airedales closed the game on a 9-3 run to hold on to the victory. Nathan Corder and Kade Wood scored 12 points each to lead Alma (7-3, 1-0) and Brayden Johnson added 10. Alec Armstrong scored a game-high 13 points for Greenwood (3-11, 0-1), while Devin Gilbert added 12.

BENTON 68, WATSON CHAPEL 58 Weston Riddick scored 21 points as visiting Benton got a 6A-Central victory over Watson Chapel. Shaheed Halk added 15 points and 7 assists for the Panthers, while Fred Harris added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

ENGLAND 67, ABUNDANT LIFE 62 B.J. Thompson scored 14 points as the Lions defeated the Owls in a 2A/1A-13 Conference game in Sherwood. Braylon Brazil added 12, Demarcus Houston 11 and Cory Hunter 10 for England, which trailed 33-31 at the half.

JACKSONVILLE 56, FAIR 52 Juan Ridgeway scored 23 points to lead host Jacksonville over Fair. Tyree Appleby added 17 points for Jacksonville.

LAMAR 78, PARIS 73 Christen Demon scored a game-high 32 points to lead visiting Lamar to a victory over Paris. Porter Anderson and Dedrick Lee added 16 points each for Lamar.

STUTTGART 66, BARTON 39 David Walker's 18 points paced host Stuttgart in a victory over Barton. J.T. McCoy had 17 points and Tim Johnson added 12 for Stuttgart, which led 31-15 at halftime.

TEXARKANA 50, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 45 Trailing 23-33 at halftime, visiting Texarkana outscored Camden Fairview 21-5 in the third quarter to claim a 6A/5A-South victory. Kendall Martin led the Razorbacks with 14 points and Darrion Oliver added 11. Davioin Smith scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals and C.J. Mitchell chipped in 11.

