HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with basketball game reports as soon as possible Tuesday and Friday nights.
Game reports can be called in to (501) 378-3411 or toll-free at 1-800-272-4650. Results can also be texted to (501) 766-5538. We need overall and conference records for both teams, score by quarters, as well as leading scorers.
