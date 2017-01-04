• Tim Cotton, a police sergeant in Bangor, Maine, said he renamed "Blinded By the Light," a 1970s rock hit, to "Blinded By the White" and posted it on social media to remind people to clear all the snow off car windows before driving.

• Arash Sadeghi, imprisoned in Iran for "spreading propaganda," ended a 71-day hunger strike Tuesday after learning his wife, Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, was temporarily freed from prison the day after a rare unauthorized protest in Tehran.

• Joe Heffernan, a police spokesman in Toledo, Ohio, said a family called 911 after finding a live World War II-era hand grenade as they cleaned out the home of a recently deceased family member, adding that the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad is now getting called about once a month to collect old military munitions.

• Dan Kirby, an Oklahoma state lawmaker from Tulsa, was able to take his House seat when the GOP-controlled chamber voted to allow the step after the Republican Kirby rescinded his resignation and denied allegations made in a sexual-harassment complaint by a legislative assistant that was settled for $44,500.

• Chris Baumgart, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, will meet with Los Angeles police about improved security after a vandal used giant tarps to turn two of the sign's white Os into Es to spell "HOLLYWEED" sometime on New Year's Eve or early New Year's Day.

• Roger Kummer, co-owner of DC Pups in Manassas, Va., told police that someone broke into the pet store and stole six 9- to 12-week old puppies -- two Maltese, one Cavalier King Charles spaniel, two Maltipoos and one Cavachon -- with a combined value of about $6,000.

• Paulette Eaker, 53, of Winfield, Mo., was convicted of voluntary manslaughter for running down and killing her boyfriend with her sport utility vehicle in April 2015 because he wouldn't move out of her way, prosecutors said.

• Bo Williams, the newly elected sheriff of Roane County, W.Va., faces a grand-larceny charge after prosecutors said he stole methamphetamine from an evidence storage room because he's an addict.

• Brandy McCubbin of Taylor County, Ky., said that Lucky, a two-faced calf that her family treated like a pet, was 108 days old when it died Monday and the family is now looking for a charitable cause for several thousand dollars donated by people to help care for it.

A Section on 01/04/2017