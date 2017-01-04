Kiffin's departure is nothing unusual

Nick Saban stood on the podium surrounded by his players as confetti swirled around them.

Moments earlier, No. 1 Alabama had capped an impressive 24-7 victory over No. 4 Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. As Saban accepted the trophy and stood in front of family, friends and well-wishers, 50 yards downfield Lane Kiffin stood surrounded by reporters.

That moment best represents the strained relationship between Kiffin and Saban. It's a relationship that came to an unceremonious end Monday when the school made the unusual move to announce Kiffin would not coach the Tide in the national championship game against Clemson at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Jan. 9.

To be fair, Kiffin had one foot out the door already, juggling his coordinator duties and new job as the head coach at Florida Atlantic. His successor, Steve Sarkisian, will take over the play-calling duties against the Tigers.

Saban quite frankly grew tired of Kiffin and all of the distractions that came with having him on staff. Last week, the legendary coach was asked time after time about his relationship with his offensive coordinator and time and time again he said things were good.

"I think Lane has done a really, really good job for us. I think the players respect him," Saban said. "I think he's put them in positions to have success, and I think they appreciate that. I know I appreciate that."

But the cracks were beginning to show.

Kiffin was reportedly late to several team meetings last week and missed the team bus back to the hotel following Wednesday's media day. Trying to balance two jobs apparently was too much for the 41-year-old Kiffin, who was trying to help lead Alabama to back-to-back national titles for the first time since 2011 and 2012.

Alabama clearly struggled on offense Saturday, with some questionable calls made during the game. The team finished with 326 total yards of offense -- the second-lowest output of the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished with a season-low 107 yards of total offense and his 84.20 passer rating was the lowest of the season for the true freshman.

Saban put up with Kiffin -- baggage and all -- because of what he was able to accomplish on the football field.

Alabama led the SEC in scoring (39.4 points per game) for the first time since 1989. The Tide are currently riding a 26-game winning streak -- the third-longest in school history -- thanks, in part, to the offense led by Kiffin. He's also been credited for the development of Hurts this season.

Through it all, however, there always seemed to be tension between Kiffin and Saban from the moment the controversial coach was hired back in 2014.

But let's face it, Kiffin hasn't had a great track record when it has come to his previous jobs.

There was Tennessee, where he left after one season basically in the middle of the night. Or USC, where he was fired after a 62-41 loss on the road to Arizona State -- pulled off the team bus by former AD Pat Haden and informed of the decision. And now Alabama, fired a week before the national championship.

It's too early to say how Kiffin will fair at FAU.

There's no doubt he can recruit and despite his reputation, he could fill the seats with name recognition alone. But there will always be that thought that he'll find success despite his lack of discipline.

And don't worry about Alabama.

Sarkisian has shown he has an incredible offensive mind and most of the players have already embraced his presence on the staff. Even his predecessor thinks so:

"He'll do a great job with Coach [Saban.] I think in some ways, he'll do a much better job than I do with coach," Kiffin said last week.

Sports on 01/04/2017