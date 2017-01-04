LATEST FORECAST: Snow possible across much of state, but accumulations likely light

Forecasters are increasingly confident much of Arkansas will see snowfall beginning Thursday night into Friday, but accumulations will likely be light, the National Weather Service in Little Rock said Wednesday.

A dusting of snow is possible across much of the state with light accumulations of under an inch more likely in central and southern regions, the agency said in a statement.

"With cold air in place, confidence is growing that at least snow in the form of flurries will be seen across Arkansas in the coming days," the weather service said.

The light wintry precipitation is possible in two rounds, the weather service said, with the first coming Thursday into Friday and producing a "dusting to perhaps a tenth of an inch accumulation" of snow in parts of the state. Then a stronger system is expected Friday afternoon into evening.

"Precipitation is expected to be more widespread with this disturbance and will affect much of central and southern Arkansas," the weather service said, noting snow amounts will still "remain less than an inch" in those areas.

Impacts are expected to be minimal, but preparations were underway for the potential brush with wintry weather. The city of Little Rock tweeted out a photo of its fleet of snow plows.

"We're ready, winter," the caption said.