Lawsuit: Lottery players should get refund for rigged games

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of thousands of lottery players who were allegedly cheated by an insider's long-running scheme to rig jackpots should be reimbursed for their losing tickets, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday that seeks class action certification.

Lawyers filed the consumer fraud case against the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Iowa-based nonprofit that helps administer games that are offered by state lotteries. It alleges the association failed to prevent games from being rigged and failed to operate them in accordance with their own rules.

The association's former security director, Eddie Tipton, is charged with installing software on lotteries' random number generators that allowed him to predict winning numbers on three days of the year.

Prosecutors say Tipton worked with his brother and a longtime friend to buy winning tickets worth millions between 2005 and 2011 in Colorado, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma. The alleged scheme unraveled after Tipton was caught on surveillance video buying a winning $16 million Hot Lotto ticket in December 2010 that others would unsuccessfully try to cash a year later.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, 53-year-old insurance salesman Dale Culler of Burlington, Iowa, kept the $45 in tickets that he played in that drawing, along with a detailed ledger of all games he plays.

"While I know the odds aren't great, I never expected that the games were fixed and my chance was zero," he said in a statement.