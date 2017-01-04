• Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star who's had a contentious relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she's leaving the Fox network for NBC News, where she will host a daytime talk show and a weekend news magazine, as well as contribute to breaking news coverage. The announcement ended months of speculation over whether she would re-up with Fox, where she has flourished while suffering bruised feelings in recent months. While her contract with Fox expires this summer, Kelly's last show on Fox will be Friday night. Kelly's departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O'Reilly, and creates a hole at 9 p.m. in its prime-time lineup. "While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge," Kelly said in a message on Twitter. Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox, said: "We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News. We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best." Kelly's star power grew after she became a flash point in the presidential campaign after Trump objected to her questioning in the first Republican presidential debate a year and a half ago. She also became a central figure in the downfall of former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, telling in-house investigators of inappropriate conduct by Ailes that supported women who had made similar accusations. The move to NBC is a blow to Fox and its parent company, 21st Century Fox, whose leaders James and Lachlan Murdoch had made re-signing Kelly a priority.

• Ellen DeGeneres said Tuesday that Kim Burrell isn't going to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as scheduled this week. DeGeneres' statement on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship Church that circulated online in which she referred to gay people as perverted. The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie Hidden Figures on DeGeneres' show Thursday. DeGeneres is one of show business's most prominent lesbians. DeGeneres' tweet read: "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show." There was no further comment from the show or DeGeneres. Pharrell posted on Instagram that "I condemn hate speech of any kind," but he made no specific reference to Burrell. Burrell, in a post on Facebook Live on Friday, referred to unspecified "enemies" for spreading only a part of her speech. In the post, she said she has never discriminated against gays. "I love you, and God loves you," she said. "But God hates the sin."

A Section on 01/04/2017