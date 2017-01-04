One and Done: Blankenship leaves Fayetteville for Owasso

— Fayetteville head football coach Bill Blankenship, who led the Bulldogs to the Class 7A state championship in December, has resigned and will accepted a similar position at Owasso, Okla., near Tulsa it was announced Wednesday in a news release by Fayetteville Public Schools.

Blankenship led Fayetteville to a 12-1 record and a state championship win against North Little Rock in December. Blankenship was hired last spring to replace former coach Daryl Patton.

"This past season has been a blessing for my wife, Angie, and for me,” Blankenship said. "We were welcomed with open arms by the school, the faculty and the Fayetteville community. And, we have had such a special relationship with our players and the coaching staff.”

The former coach at the University of Tulsa and a legendary high school coach in Oklahoma was named the Division I Coach of the Year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Fayetteville superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt said the search for Blankenship's replacement will begin immediately.

"Bill Blankenship has been an asset to our high school's football program. His integrity, experience, and leadership have been appreciated," said Wendt. "We understand the decision to return to his hometown area is based on a desire to be close to family, and to be able to continue coaching at the high school level. Bill was the right choice at a challenging time for our football program."