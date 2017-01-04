Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 04, 2017, 9:51 a.m.

Police: Little Rock man strikes woman, knocks out fake teeth

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:09 a.m.

willie-charles-lovelace-43-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Willie Charles Lovelace, 43, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after police say he bit and hit a woman, knocking out part of her fake teeth.

Police arrived at UAMS Medical Center around 4:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, who said 43-year-old Willie Lovelace bit her on her right hand and struck her head, according to a police report.

The woman, who said she was dating Lovelace, had a cut on the back of her head that required stitches, and part of her artificial teeth were knocked out, the report said.

Lovelace was arrested and faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, records show.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 11.

