Police: Little Rock man strikes woman, knocks out fake teeth
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:09 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after police say he bit and hit a woman, knocking out part of her fake teeth.
Police arrived at UAMS Medical Center around 4:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, who said 43-year-old Willie Lovelace bit her on her right hand and struck her head, according to a police report.
The woman, who said she was dating Lovelace, had a cut on the back of her head that required stitches, and part of her artificial teeth were knocked out, the report said.
Lovelace was arrested and faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, records show.
A court date is scheduled for Jan. 11.
