Radiation spreads at ex-nuclear site

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Radioactive contamination is spreading inside a deteriorating processing plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state that was last used in the 1950s and 1960s to process plutonium for the U.S. nuclear weapons program.

A new report by the U.S. Department of Energy, which owns Hanford, said annual inspections of the highly contaminated plant from 2012-15 found that radioactive contamination was spreading, including by precipitation that leaked into the building through its roof and joints. Signs of animal intrusion and deteriorating asbestos were also found in several areas, the report said. No one has entered the main part of the plant since 1997.

The report said the contamination at the Reduction-Oxidation Plant is located deep within the sprawling and heavily guarded Hanford site and poses no threat to the general public. The facility was used from 1952-67 to process about 24,000 tons of irradiated uranium fuel rods to remove plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program.

The new report recommends spending $181 million on interim cleanup and maintenance of the abandoned plant.

Computer failure slows air travelers

A four-hour failure in a processing system used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection caused delays at airports across the country Monday night, frustrating travelers, many of whom turned to social media to vent about the long lines.

The systems failure, which lasted from about 4 to 8 p.m. Central time, did not appear to be caused by a malicious act, the agency said in a statement.

"Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as [customs] officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," the agency said.

At Miami International Airport, thousands of passengers from more than 30 international flights were delayed from entering the country, a spokesman said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated seven passengers for minor medical emergencies at the airport, and Miami International staff members set up fans and handed out water.

Abortion-bill veto vowed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, saying such a "socially divisive" proposal hurts the state's image.

The legislation, proposed by a Republican in the state's House of Delegates, mirrors similar measures supported by congressional Republicans and one signed into law in Ohio last month. Abortion opponents plan a broad push both at the state and federal level this year.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said Tuesday that he wants to send a clear message to the Republican-controlled General Assembly not to "waste time" trying to be part of that effort. The governor said he needed to make clear to companies looking to invest in Virginia that the legislation had no hope of passage. He also noted that he has a perfect record of having his vetoes upheld in the General Assembly.

