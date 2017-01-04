BOYS RESULTS
CLASS 7A
Van Buren 59, Fort Smith Southside 49
6A/5A-1
Alma 62, Greenwood 48 Clarksville 88, Russellville 81 Farmington 70, Siloam Springs 48
6A/5A-2
Greenbrier 55, Beebe 44 Morrilton 59, Vilonia 53 Mountain Home 49, Batesville 48, OT
6A/5A-3
Forrest City at Marion Blytheville 63, Greene Co. Tech 57 Jonesboro 74, West Memphis 41 Nettleton 81, Valley View 56 Wynne 49, Paragould 35
6A/5A-4
Jacksonville 56, Little Rock Fair 52 Little Rock Parkview 47, Little Rock Hall 39 Maumelle 80, Little Rock Christian 72 Sylvan Hills 78, Pulaski Academy 48
6A/5A-5
Benton 68, Watson Chapel 58 Little Rock McClellan at White Hall Sheridan at Mills
6A/5A-6
Hot Springs 69, De Queen 27 Lake Hamilton 53, Magnolia 45 Texarkana 50, Fairview 45
OTHERS
Ashdown 57, Genoa Central 29 Augusta 63, Palestine-Wheatley 48 Baptist Prep 58, LISA Academy 27 Bauxite 55, Central Ark. Christian 40 Booneville 61, Cedarville 33 Bradley 88, Sparkman 60 Buffalo Island Central 66, Cross County 53 Calico Rock 59, Hillcrest 42 Drew Central 55, Warren 52 Dumas 53, KIPP Delta 43 Emerson 54, Parkers Chapel 47 England 67, Abudant Life 62 Episcopal 52, eStem 50 Flippin 48, Lead Hill 30 Gosnell 58, Jonesboro Westside 55 Guy-Perkins 72, St. Joseph 64 Hamburg 53, Lake Village 51 Harding Academy 57, Riverview 53 Harrisburg 87, Trumann 81 Heber Springs 58, Newport 51 Helena-West Helena 55, Star City 41 Highland 61, Western Grove 48 Huntsville 73, Bergman 37 Jessieville 68, Gurdon 46 Lafayette County 57, Taylor 53 Lamar 78, Paris 73, 2OT Lavaca 70, Johnson Co. Westside 47 Mammoth Spring 44, Dora, Mo., 34 Manila 61, Armorel 51 Marianna 68, Dollarway 65 McGehee 57, Crossett 52 Monticello 86, Smackover 29 Mountainburg 57, St. Paul 40 Osceola 56, Brookland 50 Ozark 66, Mansfield 27 Pea Ridge 61, West Fork 27 Riverside 59, Rivercrest 48 Rose Bud 70, Cedar Ridge 42 Shirley 89, Rural Special 44 Sloan-Hendrix 67, Salem 51 Southside Batesville 50, Tuckerman 40 Stuttgart 66, Barton 39 Trinity Christian 78, Paris 73 Yellville-Summit 59, Green Forest 28
GIRLS RESULTS
6A/5A-1
Alma 52, Greenwood 49 Farmington 40, Siloam Springs 31 Clarksville at Russellville
6A/5A-2
Batesville 41, Mountain Home 40 Beebe 46, Greenbrier 34 Vilonia 48, Morrilton 32
6A/5A-3
Greene County Tech 62, Blytheville 35 Jonesboro 49, West Memphis 34 Marion 61, Forrest City 26 Nettleton 63, Valley View 44 Paragould 57, Wynne 19
6A/5A-4
Jacksonville 47, Little Rock Fair 20 Little Rock Christian 65, Maumelle 40 Little Rock Parkview 56, Little Rock Hall 26 Pulaski Academy 52, Sylvan Hills 41
6A/5A-5
Sheridan 76, Mills 38 Watson Chapel 55, Benton 26 Little Rock McClellan at White Hall
6A/5A-6
De Queen 52, Hot Springs 49 Fairview 49, Texarkana 41 Magnolia 32, Lake Hamilton 24
OTHERS
Bergman 49, Huntsville 41 Calico Rock 64, Hillcrest 60 Carlisle 69, Marvell 10 Cedarville 34, Booneville 20 Central Ark. Christian 48, Bauxite 29 Conway Christian 62, Sacred Heart 43 Corning 52, Highland 49 Cotter 69, Kingston 41 Dardanelle 42, Danville 36 Dora, Mo. 54, Mammoth Spring 53 Dover 50, County Line 46 Drew Central 47, Warren 43 Dumas 58, KIPP Delta 8 England 55, Abundant Life 31 Flippin 50, Lead Hill 47 Gentry 66, Haas Hall 48 Guy-Perkins 59, St. Joseph 50 Hackett 44, Magazine 24 Hamburg 49, Lake Village 28 Hoxie 57, Melbourne 36 Lamar 51, Paris 34 Marianna 54, Dollarway 45 McCrory 53, Bradford 22 Monticello 69, Smackover 41 Ozark 56, Mansfield 14 Parkers Chapel 38, Emerson 29 Pocahontas 54, Cave City 35 Prescott 54, Fouke 42 Riverview 61, Harding Academy 51 Rural Special 71, Shirley 35 Southside Batesville 41, Tuckerman 32 Star City 62, Helena-West Helena 18 Valley Springs 45, Berryville 27
