BASKETBALL

Lyon women whip Central Baptist

Lyon College’s women defeated Central Baptist 88-49 on Tuesday night in Conway at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.

Lyon (11-2, 7-1 American Midwest Conference) was led by Liz Henderson and Madison Riley, who both finished with 13 points. Kiarra Moore had 12 points while Gracen Ratliff and Sarah Elkins had 10. As a team, Lyon shot 55.8 percent from the floor and made nine 3-pointers with Moore making three. Emily Ridgell had 11 points for Central Baptist.

Lyon led Central Baptist (3-11, 2-7) 49-20 at halftime.

DIVING

Arkansas’ Gillis falls short in qualifying

Arkansas diver Nicole Gillis fell 2.15 points shy of qualifying for the event finals in the 3-meter springboard preliminary round Tuesday at the Tennessee Diving Invite in Knoxville, Tenn.

Gillis started the morning by tying for second place (112.70), with scores of 56.70 and 56.00 on her first two dives.

After dropping to seventh place after the third dive, Gillis made up ground by scoring her third 50-plus-point dive of the event with a score of 50.40 to climb back to fourth place with two dives remaining.

She maintained her top-10 standing through the fifth dive with a score of 45.00 to give her a five-dive total of 247.10, good for sixth place. Gillis struggled with her final dive, scoring a 21.75 to fall to 12th place, where she eventually would be jumped to knock her down to 13th and out of the afternoon finals.

Competition will continue today at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s 1-meter springboard prelims. The top 12 divers will move on to the afternoon finals.