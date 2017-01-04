Style: Eagle watching makes for 'fly' pastime

Santa’s flying reindeer have retired for the season and now the eyes of many Arkansans are looking to the skies to spot other airborne creatures: bald eagles, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday's Style section.

Many of the soaring, graceful birds make Arkansas their winter home. The Natural State’s relatively mild weather and abundance of open lakes and ponds populated by tasty fish make it a perfect winter spot for eagles and migrating water fowl.

Many parks across the state will offer special guided tours and lectures to help experienced bird watchers, novice naturalists and everyone in between get a look at Arkansas’ feathery winter visitors.

