Texas Tech upsets West Virginia in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas — Anthony Livingston hit a three-pointer from the corner with 4.6 seconds left in overtime to give Texas Tech a 77-76 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Jevon Carter missed a desperation three-pointer for the Mountaineers, who had won eight consecutive.

Nathan Adrian hit a three-pointer with 4 seconds left in regulation for the Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) to tie the game at 67-67. Shadell Millinghaus missed a three for Texas Tech in the final seconds.

The teams traded the lead in overtime with Tarik Phillip giving West Virginia its last by hitting a three with 34 seconds to play to make it 76-74.

That set the stage for Livingston’s heroics.

Zach Smith had 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-1), who finished 7 of 13 from three-point range and shot 25 of 49 overall (51 percent).

Esa Ahmad had 13 points to lead the Mountaineers, who shot 28 of 59 from the field (47.5 percent) but was 7 of 21 from three-point range.

Niem Stevenson had 13 points for Texas Tech while Livingston and Keenan Evans both had 12.

Carter finished with 11 points for the Mountaineers, who moved into the top 10 Monday. Adrian and Lamont West both had 10 points.

With a solid victory over a ranked opponent, Texas Tech, led by former UALR coach Chris Beard, showed not only the Big 12 Conference but the nation that it can play against any team. The Red Raiders took out one of the top names in the conference, but the path only gets rockier following its victory over West Virginia.