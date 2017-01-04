Netanyahu: Claims about favors all wet

JERUSALEM -- Israel's prime minister denied wrongdoing a day after he was questioned by police for more than three hours over corruption allegations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that "there won't be anything because there is nothing," and decried "years of daily persecution against me and my family."

Police investigators grilled Netanyahu on Monday evening at his official residence over suspicions that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters.

Israel's Channel 2 TV has said Netanyahu accepted "favors" from businessmen in Israel and abroad, and that he is the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members.

Captain, port official accused in ferry fire

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The captain of an Indonesian tourist ferry that caught fire on New Year's Day was arrested Tuesday, accused of negligence in a disaster that left at least 23 people dead, police said.

The Zahro Express was carrying at least 247 people, mostly Indonesians celebrating the New Year's holiday, from Muara Angke port in northern Jakarta to the resort island of Tidung when it caught fire Sunday. A total of 224 passengers were rescued, and 23 bodies have been recovered. Seventeen people are reported as missing.

The vessel's captain, Mohamad Nali, 51, was detained for questioning after the fire and was arrested Tuesday, said the chief of Jakarta Maritime Police, Col. Hero Hendrianto Bachtiar.

He is accused of continuing to sail despite knowing that the number of passengers on the ferry far exceeded the 100 listed on the manifest, Hendrianto said.

Also, the chief of the Muara Angke port authority has been removed from his post.

A search for the missing continued Tuesday, but officials have not ruled out that those reported missing could be among 20 bodies found inside the ship that were burned beyond recognition.

Jail in Philippines attacked, 132 scat

KIDAPAWAN, Philippines -- More than 130 inmates have escaped in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent years after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the southern Philippines before dawn Wednesday, officials said.

Jail warden Superintendent Peter Bongat said a guard was killed and an inmate was wounded in a gunbattle when dozens of gunmen stormed the North Cotabato District jail in Kidapawan. The city is in Cotabato province.

Kidapawan's police chief, Leo Ajero, said two prisoners of the 132 who escaped had been recaptured, and army troops and police were searching for the others. The jail held more than 1,500 inmates.

Village leader Alexander Austria said by telephone that he and his men captured one of the men.

He said the exchanges of gunfire woke his village, which was several miles from the lockup, and he immediately posted guards.

"We heard the gunfire, and we sprang into action to guard our village," Austria said. "We were afraid the escapees could try to enter our village to hide or take hostages."

