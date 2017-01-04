Trump picks trade rep, focuses on filling Cabinet

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump pressed to fill senior posts in his administration on Tuesday, tapping as U.S. trade representative a former Reagan official who has condemned Republicans' commitment to free trade.

The incoming president indicated that Robert Lighthizer would represent "the United States as we fight for good trade deals that put the American worker first."

The new administration's specific plans for crafting new trade deals, spokesman Sean Spicer said, "will come in time."

While several hundred high-level White House posts remain unfilled, just a handful of outstanding Cabinet-level vacancies remain, specifically in the departments of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs, as well as a director of national intelligence.

Trump's private meetings Tuesday included one with Leo MacKay, a senior executive at a military contractor who previously served in the Department of Veterans Affairs under President George W. Bush.

"The president-elect is up on the issues," said MacKay, a senior vice president at Lockheed Martin Corp., citing "first-class health care" for veterans as one of his priorities.

Trump also tapped a familiar face from his former reality show to join his administration. Omarosa Manigault, a contestant from the first season of The Apprentice, is expected to focus on public engagement in the White House, according to two people familiar with the decision. They insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the hiring process publicly.

While tending to his staff, the president-elect and his senior advisers also worked to craft a domestic and international agenda while huddled behind closed doors in his Manhattan skyscraper. Trump offered few details on his specific plans for governing in the months leading up to his stunning victory.

At the same time, Trump faced questions about his foreign policy, having issued a sharp statement about North Korea and China on Twitter the night before.

The president-elect claimed that China "won't help with North Korea," a country working to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile. "It won't happen!" Trump tweeted, without expanding.

Senior aide Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that Trump was putting North Korea "on notice" but he was "not making policy at the moment." She declared that as president, Trump "will stand between [North Korea] and missile capabilities."

The aggressive stance prompted a warning from Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, who said China's efforts and commitment to the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear program are "consistent and clear."

"We hope all sides can refrain from speaking or doing anything that can aggravate the situation and work in concert to pull the issue back to dialogue and negotiation," Geng said.

Trump also tweeted Tuesday that President Barack Obama's administration shouldn't release any more detainees from the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, warning the prisoners are "extremely dangerous people."

Detainees "should not be allowed back onto the battlefield," Trump tweeted.

The message comes as the Obama administration is planning to move some or all of a group of 22 prisoners at the facility who have been recommended for transfer. Obama says the prison located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba is too costly and serves as a recruitment tool for terrorist organizations. He's said he's frustrated that he's been unable to close the camp, which he pledged to do before taking office.

"Unless the Congress changes course, it will be judged harshly by history," Obama said. Administration officials have said few of the detainees released under its review process have engaged in terrorism.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Tuesday that the U.S. would continue to carry out Obama's policy on Guantanamo Bay. "There's one commander in chief at a time," Cook told reporters at a Pentagon news briefing.

Obama has repatriated or resettled 179 prisoners over his eight years in office.

Trump has vowed to keep the prison open during his administration, calling it instrumental to his counterterrorism strategy.

Meanwhile, a group of more than 1,100 law school professors from across the country is sending a letter to Congress Tuesday urging the Senate to reject Trump's nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., for attorney general.

The letter, signed by law professors from 170 law schools in 48 states, was directed to senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will be holding confirmation hearings for Sessions next week.

"We are convinced that Jeff Sessions will not fairly enforce our nation's laws and promote justice and equality in the United States," the letter says.

The developments come in the weeks remaining before Trump's inauguration as president.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton plans to attend the inauguration ceremony with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, joining other former occupants of the White House at the signal event marking the change in power in Washington.

Aides to both Clintons confirmed their plans shortly after former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, said that they would be making the trip for the Jan. 20 inauguration.

"They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power -- a hallmark of American democracy -- and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence," Bush's office said in a statement.

Hillary Clinton lost to Trump after a bitter presidential campaign. Bush declined to publicly support Trump, his party's nominee, and an aide said at the time that he didn't vote for either Trump or Clinton.

Former President George H.W. Bush, 92, and wife, Barbara, 91, won't be making the trip to Washington, spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday, citing their age. Bush has been in frail health in recent years.

Jimmy Carter was the first former president to commit to attend, announcing his decision last month.

