Washington plays catalyst in Sylvan Hills' rout of PA

The Sylvan Hill Bears followed senior forward Jordan Washington's lead to a 78-48 victory over the Pulaski Academy Bruins at Sylvan Hills on Tuesday night.

Washington led Sylvan Hills (12-1, 1-0 6A/5A-4) with 14 points. Senior guard Jacobe Davis scored 12. Junior guard J.D. Smith and sophomore forward Alex Curry each scored 11.

"This game was the way it is in the 5A-Central," Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis said. "This conference is just so loaded that it's war every time you go out there, and that's a credit to the kids. There are a lot of great players in our conference."

Pulaski Academy (4-6, 0-1) led 9-7 after junior Brett Lynch's three-pointer with 4:29 left in the first quarter, but Sylvan Hills took the lead for good on its next possession with a three-pointer by Daylon Raynor.

Washington's slam dunk at the first-half buzzer gave Sylvan Hills a 35-22 lead.

A 26-point third quarter pushed Sylvan Hills lead to 61-32.

"Our scoring was balanced in the game book and all over the floor," Davis said. "We had several guys knock down some shots from the outside, and we had our big guys come through for us inside. We had several nice putbacks."

Senior guard Connor Parr led Pulaski Academy with 12 points. Junior guard Tra Johnson scored 11.

Pulaski Academy Coach Roger Franks said he was impressed by Sylvan Hills.

"Sylvan Hills was good," he said. "We were just the opposite, but the credit goes to Sylvan Hills. They have a really good basketball team. We're just going to have to figure out a way to play better. We're young, but we have no excuses. We just have to get better."

Pulaski Academy (48)

Parr 4 4-4 12, Johnson 5 0-2 11, Lynch 3 0-0 7, Ford 2 2-2 6, Woods 3 0-0 7, Fischer 1 0-0 3, Burgess 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-8 48

Sylvan Hills (78)

J. Washington 6 2-2 14, Davis 2 7-7 12, Raynor 2 0-0 6, Smith 4 0-0 11, Torrence 1 0-0 3, Glasco 1 0-0 3, Curry 5 0-0 11, Butler 4 0-0 8, Wade 2 0-0 5, H. Washington 1 0-0 3, Penilla 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 9-9 78

Pulaski Academy (4-6) 14 8 10 16 -- 48

Sylvan Hills (12-1) 19 16 26 17 -- 78

Three-point goals -- Pulaski Academy 4 (Johnson 1, Lynch 1, Woods 1, Fischer 1); Sylvan Hills 11 (Smith 3, Raynor 2, Davis 1, Torrence 1, Glasco 1, Curry 1, Wade 1, H. Washington 1.) Totals fouls -- Pulaski Academy 12; Sylvan Hills 16. Technical fouls -- Pulaski Academy 1 (Parr); Sylvan Hills 3 (Davis, Wade, bench)

Sports on 01/04/2017