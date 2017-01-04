FOOTBALL

Claeys fired

Minnesota has fired coach Tracy Claeys. The move comes two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault. The school announced the decision Tuesday night. Claeys met with Athletic Director Mark Coyle earlier Tuesday. Coyle said in a statement that he needed to address “challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program.” The Golden Gophers went 9-4 this season and beat Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team just a week before the game. The players ultimately decided not to boycott. Claeys publicly supported his players in lobbying for fairness in the sexual assault investigation. A tweet he sent out in support of their movement drew wide criticism from victims’ rights groups and faculty on campus. Claeys later said he chose his words poorly and planned to donate $50,000 to raise awareness for sexual assault victims. Claeys, 48, went 11-8 in a year and a half leading the Gophers.

Hall finalists

First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Also making the finals are Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner. Previously selected as a finalist by the veterans committee is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley. In the contributors’ category, the nominees are former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl in Houston. Inductions will be Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio

Osweiler to start

Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Saturday in their wild-card game against the Oakland Raiders. Coach Bill O’Brien announced the decision Tuesday with Tom Savage, who had started the past two games, still recovering from a concussion he suffered Sunday. Osweiler started the first 14 games this season before being benched Dec. 18 against Jacksonville after throwing interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter. But Osweiler got another chance after Savage got a concussion early in the second quarter of a loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Seahawks sign Hester

The Seattle Seahawks agreed Tuesday to sign veteran Devin Hester, 34, generally regarded as one of the best punt and kickoff returners in NFL history, as they continue to look for a replacement for the injured Tyler Lockett. The signing, which was agreed upon Tuesday, is expected to become official today, according to a league source. Hester is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history with 3,695 yards and 11th all-time in kickoff return yards with 11,333 in a career that dates to 2006. He was released by the Baltimore Ravens in December after playing in 14 games.

TENNIS

Serena returns

Serena Williams mixed flashes of form and occasional bouts of frustration as she ended four months on the sidelines with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Pauline Parmentier on Tuesday in the first round of the ASB Classic at Auckland, New Zealand. Top-seeded Williams had to wait an extra day to make her first appearance of 2017 because rain forced the postponement of her first-round match on Monday. It was wind rather than rain that troubled Williams on Tuesday as a swirling breeze on the open-air center court at the Auckland Tennis Center made it difficult to serve. She took 74 minutes to beat No. 69-ranked Parmentier, serving eight aces but also prolonging the match with a series of unforced errors, including four double-faults. No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki also made a brief but impressive performance on center court Tuesday, beating American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.

Murray tops Chardy

Top-ranked Andy Murray extended his winning streak to a career-best 25 matches by defeating Jeremy Chardy of France 6-0, 7-6

(2) in his first match of the year at the Qatar Open in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. Murray won the opening set by posting only one unforced error and seven winners. In all, Murray had nine unforced errors and 18 winners. The 69th-ranked Chardy settled into the second set, even managing to break Murray’s serve in the first game. But from 2-2 in the second set tiebreaker, Murray reeled off five consecutive points to finish off the match. Murray will face Gerald Melzer of Austria in the next round. Fifth seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France ousted Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. The victory booked Tsonga a second-round outing against Dustin Brown of Germany.

HORSE RACING

Ortiz at Oaklawn

New York-based Jose Ortiz, the country’s winningest jockey in 2016, is scheduled to ride the first four days of the 2017 meeting at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, according to his agent, Jimmy Riccio. Ortiz is scheduled to ride horses for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen in the $125,000 Fifth Season Stakes for older horses on Jan. 13 and the $125,000 Pippin Stakes for older fillies and mares on Jan. 14, as well as pilot Petrov for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-olds Jan. 16. Ortiz’s first appearance in Hot Springs will coincide with four-time defending Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr. missing the first five days of the meeting because of suspensions levied during the 2016 season. Santana rides extensively for Moquett and Asmussen. Ortiz, 23, won 351 races last year to lead all North American-based riders and ranked third in purse earnings ($22,925,822). Ortiz’s older brother, Irad, rode the Moquett-trained Whitmore to a second-place finish in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes and a third in the $1 million Arkansas Derby last year at Oaklawn.

FOOTBALL

‘Pacman’ Jones arrested again after dustup

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was jailed Tuesday on four charges, including a felony charge that he spit on a nurse, after being arrested in downtown Cincinnati, the NFL star’s latest brush with the law.

A lawyer representing Jones at his initial court appearance told a judge he “vehemently denies” the allegations against him. The Hamilton County judge set bond at $37,500 for Jones and ordered that he submit to a blood test.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said Jones would remain jailed until the blood test can be performed this morning. Sheriff Jim Neil said Jones was “disorderly and combative” throughout his booking just after midnight Tuesday morning and had to be put in a restraint chair.

Court records show Jones, who has a history of trouble with the law during his NFL career, is accused of pushing and poking a man in the eye, then struggling with Cincinnati police officers by head-butting, kicking and refusing to get into a police car. He then allegedly spit on a female nurse’s hand while being booked into the jail.

The alleged spitting, following his arrest on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, resulted in a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

A prosecutor said the case began when Jones was pounding on doors at the Millennium Hotel, which is near the Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium. He then allegedly pushed and poked a security guard.

Public Defender Lauren Staley said Jones denies he assaulted anyone, and will hire an attorney to contest the charges. She said he has witnesses for his defense and had waited for police to arrive to explain what happened.