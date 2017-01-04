Woman arrested after 1 killed in PB

An Arkansas woman has been arrested in Pine Bluff's first killing of the year after a man was found shot on the sidewalk Monday afternoon, police said.

Pine Bluff police arrested Melissa Blair, 36, of Gould on a charge of capital murder Monday evening. She was booked into the Jefferson County jail shortly before midnight, officials said.

About 2:45 p.m., police arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Almetta Drive, where they found Eric Cherry, 43, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Lt. David De Foor.

Cherry was taken to a hospital where was pronounced dead.

Cherry was not a resident of the home where he was shot.

After the shooting, the owner of the residence told police that he knew the shooter and described her as a white woman named Melissa who is in her 30s and has multiple tattoos.

State Desk on 01/04/2017