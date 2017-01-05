Home / Latest News /
20-year-old North Little Rock man arrested after gun found under seat, police say
By Scott Carroll , Emma Pettit , Ryan Tarinelli
Police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday after they found a gun underneath a car seat, according to a report.
Gregory Wright of North Little Rock was in the front passenger seat when police pulled the driver over for a suspended license, according to the report.
Wright and two others in the vehicle jumped out, police said.
Police said they found a handgun under Wright’s seat and found “Botanical Incense,” commonly known as synthetic marijuana, when they searched him.
According to the report, authorities later also found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana on Wright when he arrived at the Pulaski County jail.
Wright was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose and tampering with physical evidence, according to the report.
Police said Wright was also wanted on a warrant on an aggravated-robbery charge.
He was listed on Pulaski County jail’s inmate roster Wednesday night.
