20-year-old North Little Rock man arrested after gun found under seat, police say

Police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday after they found a gun underneath a car seat, according to a report.

Gregory Wright of North Little Rock was in the front passenger seat when police pulled the driver over for a suspended license, according to the report.

Wright and two others in the vehicle jumped out, police said.

Police said they found a handgun under Wright’s seat and found “Botanical Incense,” commonly known as synthetic marijuana, when they searched him.

According to the report, authorities later also found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana on Wright when he arrived at the Pulaski County jail.

Wright was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose and tampering with physical evidence, according to the report.

Police said Wright was also wanted on a warrant on an aggravated-robbery charge.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail’s inmate roster Wednesday night.

Metro on 01/05/2017