Thursday, January 05, 2017, 6:17 a.m.

Arkansas women vs. No. 4 Miss. State

By Scottie Bordelon

This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.

jailyn-mason-14-of-arkansas-drives-to-the-lane-as-kaylan-mayberry-of-oral-roberts-defends-wednesday-dec-21-2016-during-the-second-half-of-the-razorbacks-70-60-loss-in-bud-walton-arena-visit-nwadgcomphotos-to-see-more-photographs-from-the-game

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Jailyn Mason (14) of Arkansas drives to the lane as Kaylan Mayberry of Oral Roberts defends Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, during the second half of the Razorbacks' 70-60 loss in Bud Walton Arena. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Mississippi State 15-0, 1-0 SEC; Arkansas 11-3, 0-1

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Devin Cosper, 5-10, Jr.;6.4;2.4

G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Fr.;7.9;4.6

F Bailey Zimmerman, 6-0, So.;4.8;4.3

F Jessica Jackson, 6-3, Sr.;17.6;7.0

G Keiryn Swenson, 6-1, S0.;9.8;4.4

COACH Jimmy Dykes (41-35 in third season at Arkansas)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Dominique Dillingham, 5-9, Sr.;6.9;2.8

G Victoria Vivians, 6-1, Jr.;16.7;4.2

G Morgan William, 5-5, Jr.;10.5;1.7

F Breanna Richardson, 6-1, Sr.;7.9;4.7

F Chinwe Okorie, 6-5, Sr;10.0;6.2

COACH Vic Schaefer (104-46 in fifth season at Mississippi State)

TEAM COMPARISON

Mississippi State;;Arkansas

81.4;Points for;72.6

52.7;Points against;56.1

+10.3;Rebound margin;+8.6

+8.5;Turnover margin;+2.4

48.3;FG pct.;44.1

39.1;3-pt. pct.;36.4

70.3;FT pct.;69.3

CHALK TALK This week, Mississippi State rose to a program-best No. 4 ranking in both The Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls. … The Razorbacks lead the all-time series with Mississippi State despite losing the past five matchups. … Mississippi State averages 81.4 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor. … Mississippi State’s average margin of victory this season is 28.7 points. … The Bulldogs are the lone undefeated team in the SEC and one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country (Connecticut, Virginia Tech).

Print Headline: Arkansas women vs. No. 4 Miss. State

