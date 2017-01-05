Arkansas women vs. No. 4 Miss. State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Mississippi State 15-0, 1-0 SEC; Arkansas 11-3, 0-1

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Devin Cosper, 5-10, Jr.;6.4;2.4

G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Fr.;7.9;4.6

F Bailey Zimmerman, 6-0, So.;4.8;4.3

F Jessica Jackson, 6-3, Sr.;17.6;7.0

G Keiryn Swenson, 6-1, S0.;9.8;4.4

COACH Jimmy Dykes (41-35 in third season at Arkansas)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Dominique Dillingham, 5-9, Sr.;6.9;2.8

G Victoria Vivians, 6-1, Jr.;16.7;4.2

G Morgan William, 5-5, Jr.;10.5;1.7

F Breanna Richardson, 6-1, Sr.;7.9;4.7

F Chinwe Okorie, 6-5, Sr;10.0;6.2

COACH Vic Schaefer (104-46 in fifth season at Mississippi State)

TEAM COMPARISON

Mississippi State;;Arkansas

81.4;Points for;72.6

52.7;Points against;56.1

+10.3;Rebound margin;+8.6

+8.5;Turnover margin;+2.4

48.3;FG pct.;44.1

39.1;3-pt. pct.;36.4

70.3;FT pct.;69.3

CHALK TALK This week, Mississippi State rose to a program-best No. 4 ranking in both The Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls. … The Razorbacks lead the all-time series with Mississippi State despite losing the past five matchups. … Mississippi State averages 81.4 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor. … Mississippi State’s average margin of victory this season is 28.7 points. … The Bulldogs are the lone undefeated team in the SEC and one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country (Connecticut, Virginia Tech).