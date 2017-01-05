Authorities: Arkansan arrested after grabbing candy at gas station, putting it in pants

An intoxicated robber grabbed handfuls of Starbursts and placed them in his pants early Wednesday at an Arkansas convenience store, police say.

The Fort Smith Police Department responded around 12:50 a.m. to the Kum and Go gas station at 2388 N. College Ave.

A clerk standing outside the business told a responding officer that someone walked inside the convenience store, grabbed candies and put them down his pants.

When confronted by the employee, the robber, identified by authorities as Charles Stewart, 36, of Fayetteville, reportedly said: “I’ll whoop your fat ass.”

Stewart, who was still inside the store when police arrived, was found slumped over the counter with his head down, the report notes.

Stewart walked past the responding officer and out the front doors of the business, telling police that he could not stop walking because his body would not let him, police wrote,

He admitted to drinking alcohol and said he had taken other substances but declined to identity the type and how much he had taken, according to authorities.

Sixteen Starburst candies and a Blu-ray disc were found during a search of Stewart's pants, police said.

The stolen candy, valued at $36.64, was returned to the convenience store, according to the report.

Stewart was arrested on charges of robbery, theft of property and public intoxication, records show.