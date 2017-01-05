Police: Arkansas man arrested in shooting death of Searcy man

SEARCY -- Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Bald Knob man in the shooting death of a Searcy man, a spokesman for the White County sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Michael Gimondo, 27, was shot in the chest early Tuesday evening and died at the scene on Barber Road in Bald Knob, Sgt. Heather Zomant, sheriff's spokesman, said in a news release.

Deputies responding to a call about 5:30 p.m. of gunshots in the area found the victim and arrested Joshua Curl, 33, who was at the scene when they arrived.

Zomant said Curl was being held in the White County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond on a charge of second-degree murder. Formal charges were not immediately filed.

Curl is to appear in Circuit Court on March 7.

Zomant did not have more details when contacted Wednesday. She said the investigation was ongoing and in its early stages.

