JANUARY
7 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or aloyd-27bison@yahoo.com.
12 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Ann’s Bridal. Larry Winningham (501) 827-8050 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com
12 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring. (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com
14 Piggott chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Clay County Fairgrounds. Joey Rahn. (870) 634-6775 or rahnj70@gmail.com
21 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Silver Moon Club. Thomas Crosslin. (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com
21 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-State Farmers. Stanley Powell. (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com
21 Harrisburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Jason Stewart. (870) 219-0782 or duckdaddystew@yahoo.com
21 Walnut Ridge chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Walnut Ridge Country Club. Scott Brady. (870) 759-2096 or scottb72476@yahoo.com
26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey. (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com
27 Saline County Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Event. Benton Event Center. 6 p.m. Jimmy Dunahoo (501) 416-1405.
27 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Event Center. Beth Lowman. (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com
28 Manila chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Gene Adams. (870) 930-0586 or adamsgene@rittermail.com
28 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Will Gunnell. (870) 946-5755.
