Car chase, search lock down Pulaski County school

An elementary school in Pulaski County locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon while authorities searched the area for a suspect, the sheriff's office reported.

Scott Charter School at 15306 Alexander Road locked its doors shortly after 3 p.m. after Christopher Phillips reportedly led authorities into the area during a vehicle chase that begin in England, according to the sheriff's office.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Phillips, who is wanted on a felony charge of domestic battery, abandoned a vehicle near the school and ran off.

Burk said England police, the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Correction joined the sheriff's office in the search. He said deputies were posted on campus as children were released to their parents during the lockdown.

No injuries were reported.

The search was called off about 6 p.m. No arrests had been made late Wednesday.

Burks said he did not have further information on Phillips.

Metro on 01/05/2017

Print Headline: Police beat