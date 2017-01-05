2 collisions kill 2 on Arkansas roads

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a tractor-trailer in Carroll County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:05 a.m. on Arkansas 103 South near Rudd as Mandi Chaney of Green Forest was traveling south in a Chevrolet pickup, authorities said in a preliminary report.

The pickup crossed the highway's centerline, causing it to collide with a 2014 Mack semi traveling north, state police said.

Chaney was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The truck's driver, Roland Severs, 59, of Berryville, was injured, the report noted. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

A day earlier, a Batesville man was killed in a head-on collision after his vehicle crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on U.S. 167 in Independence County, authorities said.

Paul Howard Teague, 67, was driving a 1998 Jeep south near Batesville around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he crossed into the northbound lane of traffic, according to a state police report. The Jeep struck a 2010 Chevrolet before colliding head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet, police said.

Teague suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the 2014 Chevrolet, 24-year-old Dalton Littleton of Batesville, and a passenger in that vehicle, 24-year-old Rachel Keeling of Cabot, were injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville.

The report did not specify what may have caused the Jeep to cross the centerline. Travel conditions were reported to be cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 01/05/2017