Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 05, 2017, 9:55 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Flood of plastic eggs delights children on North Sea island

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:26 a.m.

tourists-gather-colorful-plastic-eggs-on-the-beach-of-the-german-north-sea-island-of-langeoog-thursday-jan-5-2017-easter-has-come-early-to-the-german-north-sea-island-of-langeoog-a-flood-of-plastic-eggs-containing-tiny-toys-has-been-swept-ashore-after-a-fierce-storm-to-the-delight-of-the-islands-youngest-residents-the-eggs-containing-instructions-in-the-cyrillic-alphabet-appear-to-have-come-from-a-container-lost-by-a-cargo-ship-en-route-for-the-german-port-of-bremerhaven

PHOTO BY KLAUS KREMER VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tourists gather colorful plastic eggs on the beach of the German North Sea island of Langeoog, Thursday Jan. 5, 2017. Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog. A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island's youngest residents. The eggs containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.

BERLIN — Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.

A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island's youngest residents.

The eggs containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.

Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that island authorities have called in the "eggs-perts:" a local kindergarten will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Flood of plastic eggs delights children on North Sea island

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online