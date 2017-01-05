Home / Latest News /
Flood of plastic eggs delights children on North Sea island
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:26 a.m.
BERLIN — Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.
A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island's youngest residents.
The eggs containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.
Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that island authorities have called in the "eggs-perts:" a local kindergarten will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife.
