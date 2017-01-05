Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 05, 2017, 10:47 a.m.

Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take Megyn Kelly time slot

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.

file-in-this-nov-17-2007-file-photo-political-commentator-tucker-carlson-arrives-for-the-60th-anniversary-celebration-of-nbcs-meet-the-press-at-the-newseum-in-washington

PHOTO BY AP / CHARLES DHARAPAK

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2007 file photo, political commentator Tucker Carlson arrives for the 60th anniversary celebration of NBC's Meet the Press at the Newseum in Washington.

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says that veteran pundit Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly in the network's coveted 9 p.m. time slot sandwiched between Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity.

The network also said that Martha MacCallum will move into Carlson's 7 p.m. time slot — at least temporarily. She will host a show called The First 100 Days to coincide with the beginning of President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Carlson, once a host of Crossfire on CNN, replaced Greta Van Susteren in Fox's evening lineup this fall, and the network has been pleased with the show's ratings.

Kelly said Tuesday that she is leaving Fox to go to NBC News, where she'll host a daytime talk show and a weekend newsmagazine. Her last Fox show is Friday.

