Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take Megyn Kelly time slot
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.
NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says that veteran pundit Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly in the network's coveted 9 p.m. time slot sandwiched between Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity.
The network also said that Martha MacCallum will move into Carlson's 7 p.m. time slot — at least temporarily. She will host a show called The First 100 Days to coincide with the beginning of President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
Carlson, once a host of Crossfire on CNN, replaced Greta Van Susteren in Fox's evening lineup this fall, and the network has been pleased with the show's ratings.
Kelly said Tuesday that she is leaving Fox to go to NBC News, where she'll host a daytime talk show and a weekend newsmagazine. Her last Fox show is Friday.
