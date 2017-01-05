Manson, 82, said to be hospitalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from his California prison cell to a hospital Tuesday, according to several news reports. On Wednesday, a prison official would confirm only that the 82-year-old Manson was alive and gave no other information.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in in a commune, followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.

Both celebrity-news website TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Manson had been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. TMZ said he had been taken to a medical center in Bakersfield, about 60 miles south of Corcoran State Prison, where Manson was being held as he serves a life sentence for his role in the slayings.

Puerto Rico files statehood-bid bill

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's new representative to the U.S. Congress filed a bill Wednesday that would turn the island into the 51st U.S. state by 2025.

The bill is the first step in a renewed quest for statehood that is to include a referendum letting Puerto Rico voters choose between independence and statehood, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez filed the bill less than a day after being sworn in as Puerto Rico's first female congressional representative. She said her aim is to secure equal treatment for the more than 3 million U.S. citizens living in the U.S. territory.

"We are treated as second-class American citizens," said Gonzalez, a Republican.

Puerto Rico has held four nonbinding referendums since 1967, with voters in mostly split between statehood and remaining a U.S. commonwealth.

Jolt at NYC station hurts 100 on train

NEW YORK -- New York City authorities say more than 100 people suffered minor injuries when a packed Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at the end of a platform in a Brooklyn station during rush hour.

The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block as it pulled into Atlantic Terminal, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area, around 8:30 a.m. Fire officials at the scene Wednesday said a rail pierced the floor of a train car.

The train in Wednesday's wreck originated in the Far Rockaway section of Queens and was carrying about 450 people, officials said.

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospitals. Officials at the scene said many of those injured were standing as they prepared to get off the train.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched investigators. Safety board investigator Jim Southworth said it will take three to seven days to investigate the accident scene before they determine what caused it.

He said event recorders have been recovered and the train's engineer has undergone drug testing. The results of that testing aren't known yet.

A Section on 01/05/2017