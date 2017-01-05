Hot Springs settles whistleblower lawsuit for $87,500

HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs has paid $87,500 to settle a 2015 lawsuit alleging the deputy city manager fired a city employee for corroborating a female co-worker's sexual harassment claim against him.

The settlement led a federal judge Nov. 28 to dismiss Bill Boyles' lawsuit against deputy city manager Bill Burrough and the city.

The city released the settlement terms after a request from The Sentinel-Record under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

City Attorney Brian Albright said neither Burrough nor the city was required to admit any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

In the lawsuit, filed in August 2015, Boyles alleged Burrough fired him from his managerial position in the city's solid waste department after Boyles helped a female colleague lodge a sexual harassment complaint against Burrough in 2014.