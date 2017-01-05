Up to 1 inch of snow possible in central Arkansas, forecasters say

Up to 1 inch of snow is possible in parts of central Arkansas, including Little Rock, by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In its latest outlook, the agency’s North Little Rock office said accumulating snowfall will primarily be seen in areas south of Interstate 40.

A dusting of snow is possible overnight into Friday morning in surrounding portions of Arkansas at a time when temperatures are right for wintry precipitation.

"Light snow is expected to develop west of Arkansas early tonight and eventually spread eastward into Arkansas later tonight and Friday," according to the latest outlook.

Forecasters say there is still a degree of uncertainty regarding just how much snow, if any, could fall.

Highs across the northern half of the state will be in the 30s Thursday, while areas south of Hot Springs are likely to see temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

On Friday, highs are expected to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the state as another round of wintry weather makes its way through central and south Arkansas.

As of Thursday morning, a winter weather advisory had not been issued in Arkansas.