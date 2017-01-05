Pal of Berlin-attack suspect arrested

BERLIN -- An acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri who dined with him the night before the rampage is under investigation for possible participation in planning the attack, German prosecutors said Wednesday. He was arrested, but in a separate case.

The 26-year-old Tunisian had known Amri since the end of 2015 and the pair ate together at a Berlin restaurant the night before the Dec. 19 attack, said Frauke Koehler, a spokesman for federal prosecutors. His quarters at a refugee home were searched Tuesday.

The pair's meeting led prosecutors to suspect that the man was involved in the attack or at least knew that Amri planned to commit an attack, Koehler said.

Investigators say Amri drove the truck that plowed into the Christmas market in central Berlin. Twelve people were killed, including the truck's regular Polish driver, whose body was found in the cab after the attack.

U.S. military advisers doubled in Iraq

The U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq has doubled the size of its adviser corps, reflecting the intensified effort to help Iraqi forces retake the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, a U.S. officer said Wednesday.

U.S. Air Force Col. John Dorrian, speaking from coalition headquarters in Baghdad, told reporters at the Pentagon that the adviser corps has expanded to roughly 450 "in the last couple of weeks," since Iraqi forces launched what they call "phase two" of the Mosul campaign.

The advisers perform a range of roles, from accompanying Iraqi troops as they move around the battlefield to providing engineering and intelligence support. They are not meant to be involved in direct combat, although they have come under fire at times. One adviser, Navy Chief Petty Officer Jason Finan, was killed by a roadside bomb on Oct. 20 near Mosul.

Dorrian said that for security reasons he could not disclose advisers' specific locations.

"They remain behind the forward line of troops," Dorrian said. He added that they have entered the city itself "at different times."

The total number of U.S. troops in Iraq is 4,935, by the Pentagon's count. They include trainers, security forces and other support troops.

Nigeria thwarts 3 girls' suicide blast

YOLA, Nigeria -- Self-defense fighters Wednesday killed three girl suicide bombers targeting a bustling market in northeastern Nigeria, civilian and military officials said. They blamed the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group for the attempted bombing.

The civilian fighters who work alongside the army challenged the girls as they approached a village near Madagali town, local council Chairman Yusuf Muhammad Gulak said. The girls began running at the checkpoint, and the fighters shot the girl in the lead, activating her explosives and killing her and a companion, he said. The third girl tried to flee and was gunned down, Gulak said.

Army spokesman Maj. Badare Akintoye confirmed the shootings, adding: "Our soldiers are on alert, and commercial activities are going on" at the targeted market.

Soldiers and civilian fighters have stopped many suicide bombers before they can reach heavily populated targets in recent months.

Man stabs 12 kindergartners in China

BEIJING -- A man stabbed 12 children with a kitchen knife at a kindergarten in southern China on Wednesday, seriously injuring five of them, authorities said.

The attacker "sneaked into" the school in the afternoon and stabbed children in his child's class while the students were eating, according to a statement from the Pingxiang city government's information office, citing police. Two teachers fought him with plastic chairs, and police called to the school in the largely rural region of Guangxi managed to detain him.

None of the children had life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

The government said the suspect was Qin Peng'an, from Nanshan village that is under the jurisdiction of Pingxiang city. It said Qin told staff members at Xiaocongzai Kindergarten that he was picking up his child as an excuse to get into the school.

It said an initial police investigation found that Qin felt bullied in the village so he stabbed the children out of anger and revenge.

