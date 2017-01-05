Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old girl in 2 armed robberies at doughnut shop

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a teenage girl in two armed robberies at a doughnut shop.

Natalie Lockhart, 16, is accused of holding up Shipley Donuts at 2900 S. University Ave. According to an arrest report, Lockhart was the person who held up the store Dec. 20. The robber reportedly threatened to "shoot employees' heads off", the report said.

There were no injuries.

Police said Lockhart held up the shop again late Tuesday. Employees recognized her from the first robbery, the report states.

Lockhart was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at her home at 17 Irving Drive, less than a half-mile from the Shipley Donuts, according to police. Officers reported finding a handgun in the residence.

Further details on the two robberies weren't available.

Lockhart was charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of property. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Metro on 01/05/2017