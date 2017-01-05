Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 05, 2017, 10:53 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old girl in 2 armed robberies at doughnut shop

By Scott Carroll , Emma Pettit , Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.

natalie-lockhart

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Natalie Lockhart

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a teenage girl in two armed robberies at a doughnut shop.

Natalie Lockhart, 16, is accused of holding up Shipley Donuts at 2900 S. University Ave. According to an arrest report, Lockhart was the person who held up the store Dec. 20. The robber reportedly threatened to "shoot employees' heads off", the report said.

There were no injuries.

Police said Lockhart held up the shop again late Tuesday. Employees recognized her from the first robbery, the report states.

Lockhart was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at her home at 17 Irving Drive, less than a half-mile from the Shipley Donuts, according to police. Officers reported finding a handgun in the residence.

Further details on the two robberies weren't available.

Lockhart was charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of property. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Metro on 01/05/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old girl in 2 armed robberies at doughnut shop

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online