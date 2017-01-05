Mike Anderson, Jaylen Barford preview Kentucky game

— Mike Anderson and Jaylen Barford recap the Tennessee win and previews the Kentucky game.

Mike Anderson

— Arkansas-Kentucky, you need to say no more. Used to always take place around the Super Bowl when he was here with Nolan Richardson.

— They're a very talented team. Multiple guys that can score. Malik leads them with 30 in conference play, but they're more than just Malik. De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe.

— Fox is one of the better point guards in the country. He's known Malik since eighth grade. Obviously wishes he would've gotten him, but that was his choice. He can score in multiple ways. Athletic team. Adebayo controls the paint on defense and gives them a presence. Briscoe has been through the wars. They've got good bench players.

— If you line up our guys against there's, from a talent standpoint there's no way. But it's a team sport.

— Kentucky will get better.

— Malik knows almost everyone on the team from playing against them in the summer, so he's sure he'll be charged up.

— Thinks his guys will compete.

— Have to defend and try to keep them out of the paint.

— Both teams want to play up tempo.

— Hogs have to rebound the ball. Can't allow so many offensive rebounds because that puts so much pressure on the defense. Guard rebounding will be big.

— The team that won in Rupp Arena a few years ago played with a lot of poise. Got down by double figures but weathered the storm. Found a way to make plays late.

— Have had a lot of great games with Kentucky. Hopefully this can be another one.

— Every game is a learning experience. Went to Minnesota and lost in the first road game, then won a neutral game against Texas and then beat Tennessee on the road.

— Anton Beard is going to be big in a game like this. They'll lean on guys with experience. Manny Watkins is another.

— You've got to have players to make plays at home or on the road. Thinks he got the right guys that play the way he wants. Have to have toughness, play with poise. Everybody plays at a certain level at home and you have to match that intensity.

— Thought the team fought together against Tennessee, whereas there was more of an individual effort at Minnesota. The team trusted each other more. Hung their hats on defense. Not getting turnovers, just getting stops and getting into transition.

— Beard was pivotal getting guys in the right place on offense and defense and talking.

— Kentucky really attacks the offensive glass. They need to do a much better job getting bodies on bodies.

— Beard embodies what Anderson is about. Can't teach heart. He's the second-leading offensive rebounder on the team. He's crafty, great instincts. Thinks adversity can create the person you're going to be. Started on a team that won 27 games as a freshmen, then had to deal with adversity. Thinks this is like a second life. Doesn't take it for granted anymore when he may have before.

— Beard tweaked the same shoulder he hurt against Texas and came in and out of the game, but wanted to be in at the end. Made two steals with the bad arm. Couldn't come over for media today because he was getting treatment. Thinks he'll be OK. At this point in the year, you have to deal with injuries. He'll practice today.

— From the five-minute mark in the first half to the start of the second half, he saw a lot of similarities from his good teams. Good rotations on defense. Ball was moving on offense. Things were flowing.

— Always thought Monk could be a tremendous defensive player. In terms of where he is now, he wouldn't know that because he's playing at Kentucky. Wildcats have lanky guys. If you get past one wave, Adebayo is there to block shots. The A&M game showed how explosive they are.

— Malik is a great kid. He knows him. He did what he had to do. Hogs worked their butt off recruiting him. As disappointed as he is, he wishes him the best, just not in this game. This game isn't Monk vs. the Arkansas kids, it's Arkansas against Kentucky.

— Never stops recruiting. They're still looking at some players to add to the 2017 class. Has gotten to see the current signees. Daniel Gafford's almost averaging a triple-double playing good competition. Khalil Garland and Darious Hall have played well. They all have athleticism and play with motors. Arkansas takes care of its own kids who stay in-state.

Jaylen Barford

— Very excited to go to Lexington after having watched those kinds of games while in junior college.

— Noticed the team lost a lot of road games last year. There's a big emphasis on winning on the road this season.

— Staying connected as a team while remaining calm led to the run.

— Watched Kentucky a few times and they run like the Hogs. Thinks it'll be an up-and-down game.

— Felt like it was time for him to step up and play his role, be aggressive.

— He's been told Kentucky is a different type of environment.

— Team has to be poised, play defense and play together.

— On Texas A&M getting beat about other teams: We don't really think about other teams.

— Doesn't know Malik Monk personally. Thinks it's a team thing not a Malik Monk team.

— Thinks Monk is a "pretty decent player." Really athletic.

— The key to the offense this year has been moving the ball, keeping it from sticking and running the floor. Defense leads to offense.