Arkansas man accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint pleads innocent

HOT SPRINGS -- A man arrested last year on accusations that he tried to force a man at gunpoint to drive him to Tennessee and then stole the man's car pleaded innocent Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Ricky Ray Greeson II, 31, of Hot Springs pleaded innocent to kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

A hearing to determine the admissibility of statements he made to Garland County sheriff's investigators is scheduled for March 14. A trial date had not been set as of Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, North Little Rock police officers responded around 10 a.m. Oct. 25 to a possible aggravated robbery at the Valero gas station at 605 E. Broadway. Officers talked to a Hot Springs man who said a stranger got into his vehicle in Garland County and tried to force the victim to drive him to Tennessee.

The victim said he had been working on a vehicle at his shop and was test-driving it near Cutter Morning Star School when he was flagged down by the stranger. When he pulled over, the man entered the vehicle on the passenger side, pointed a chrome revolver and told the victim to drive or be killed, the affidavit said.

The victim said the man forced him to drive to a gas station in Haskell and buy soft drinks and cigarettes and then forced him to drive north to Little Rock because "he needed to get to Tennessee," the affidavit said.

The victim told his abductor that he needed to stop for food because he was diabetic and didn't feel well, according to the affidavit, and when they stopped in North Little Rock, the abductor told the victim he was taking the vehicle and was going to leave him there.

The victim told police he got out of the vehicle and the kidnapper drove north on Locust Street toward the Interstate 40 on-ramp. The victim's cellphone also was taken.

Arkansas State Police troopers spotted the vehicle near Hazen and took Greeson into custody. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found two handguns, including a revolver matching the one described by the victim.

Greeson was taken to Hot Springs where he admitted to stopping the victim, getting into the vehicle and telling him to take him to Tennessee, according to police. He also admitted he had two handguns, one of which he had in his hand when he stopped the victim, police said.

Greeson also told Garland County sheriff's investigators that he put the gun away after noticing the victim became nervous, reports said.

Greeson initially was held without bail, but after an appearance Nov. 7 in Garland County District Court, bail was set at $250,000.

