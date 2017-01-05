Martin, Nance Among Razorbacks Getting Early Start This Month

When Arkansas' football team returns to campus the weekend of Jan. 12-14, it will do so with a trio of junior college standouts added to the roster as well as six high school athletes set to enroll early.

Those nine new Razorbacks will all get to go through off-season workouts as well as spring practice and thus have a better chance to make an impact next season.

That group includes a trio of offensive playmakers in Arizona Western tight end Jeremy Patton (6-foot-6, 248 pounds, 4.6 40-yard dash) and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College wide receiving duo of Brandon Martin (6-4, 225, 4.37) and Jonathan Nance (6-2, 180, 4.4).

MGCCC wide receivers coach Drew Hall said Wednesday afternoon that Arkansas was getting a duo that will help immediately.

"Brandon and Jonathan were great to work with," Hall said. "They bought in to our philosophy and were two important leaders of our offense. These are two guys that love the game and will continue to be great teammates and leaders."

Martin, ESPN's top-ranked junior college wideout and No. 2 overall juco prospect, chose Arkansas over Auburn, LSU, Florida and several others.

He originally signed with LSU after having 26 touchdown catches his senior year at Prime Prep Academy in Dallas and playing in the Under Armour All-American game.

The former Monroe, La., product had 23 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns this season for MGCCC and has four years to play three for the Razorbacks.

"Brandon has the unique combination of size and speed to maximize in the SEC," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said when announcing his signing. "He has a great family and support network that saw the type of success Arkansas can help him achieve on and off the field."

Nance, who originally signed with Southern Mississippi and suffered through a shoulder injury this season, had 13 catches for 153 yards this season and is ESPN's 13th-best wideout nationally.

He had 31 catches for over 500 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.

"Both are big time play makers, they are not afraid of work and will make those around them better," Hall said. "Brandon and Jonathan are deep thinkers and were two highly recruited players that thought extremely long and hard about signing with Arkansas.

"The relationships they made with (Razorback wide receivers) Coach (Mike) Smith and Coach Bielema were huge factors into making their decisions."

The other six mid-term enrollees are tailback Maleek Williams, quarterback Daulton Hyatt, linebacker Kyrei Fisher, cornerback Korey Hernandez and a trio of offensive linemen in Kirby Adcock, Dalton Wagner and Shane Clenin.

Sports on 01/05/2017