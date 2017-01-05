Nearly $6,400 in merchandise stolen from Little Rock car audio shop, police say

A Little Rock car audio shop was robbed of nearly $6,400 in merchandise early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers arrived at Audio 1 at 5923 S. University Ave. around 7:30 a.m. and spoke with an employee who said when he arrived at work, the power had been turned off at the breaker box, according to a police report.

The garage door windows had been broken, and nearly $6,400 in car radios, amps and subwoofer speakers were missing from the business, the report said.

Security footage shows two people walking up to the business shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday before the power was shut off, police said.

No suspects were identified on the report.