Nearly $6,400 in merchandise stolen from Little Rock car audio shop, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
A Little Rock car audio shop was robbed of nearly $6,400 in merchandise early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officers arrived at Audio 1 at 5923 S. University Ave. around 7:30 a.m. and spoke with an employee who said when he arrived at work, the power had been turned off at the breaker box, according to a police report.
The garage door windows had been broken, and nearly $6,400 in car radios, amps and subwoofer speakers were missing from the business, the report said.
Security footage shows two people walking up to the business shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday before the power was shut off, police said.
No suspects were identified on the report.
