PB gunfire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

An early morning shooting Wednesday in Pine Bluff left a man dead and a woman injured, authorities said.

Police arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of West 29th Ave. around 2 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Richard Wegner said in a news release.

Officers found Marcus Washington, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound and sitting in the driver's seat of a white passenger car. He was pronounced dead a short time later, Wegner said. A woman, who was not identified by police, had been shot in the leg. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Wegner said.

Police said they have no suspects, but they believe two vehicles were involved. One was possibly a white passenger car, and the other was a dark sport utility vehicle, officials said. Both vehicles left the scene heading west on 29th Street with their headlights off, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they do not believe Wednesday's shooting is related to Monday's homicide, which marked the city's first of the year. In that shooting, a man died after being found shot on the sidewalk.

State Desk on 01/05/2017