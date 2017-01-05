Arkansas man accused of killing two brothers pleads innocent

FORT SMITH -- A man charged with killing two brothers in a rural Sebastian County home earlier this week pleaded innocent to the charges Wednesday.

Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, of Fort Smith entered innocent pleas, through a court-appointed public defender, to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of residential burglary and theft of property.

On a recommendation from Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue, Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor set Mazurek's bail at $500,000. He was being held in the Sebastian County jail.

Mazurek is accused in the deaths Monday of Roger Allen Woods, 48, and Bradley Scott Woods, 32, at a home in the 9500 block of Arkansas 10 in the Washburn community of eastern Sebastian County.

Details of the brothers' deaths have not been released. A probable cause affidavit presented to Tabor on Tuesday said Mazurek admitted to killing the two men, breaking into the house on Arkansas 10 and stealing several guns.

A news release Wednesday from Shue listed four prior felonies against Mazurek. One was a 2014 residential burglary that was amended to attempted residential burglary. Mazurek pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2014 and was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released in December 2015.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 to a theft charge for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to two forgery charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to court records.

