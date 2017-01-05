Woman shot multiple times in Little Rock; Teen girl arrested in donut shop robberies

Shot multiple times, woman in hospital

Police were investigating Wednesday after a woman was shot multiple times in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of West 26th Street at 2:07 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.

When officers arrived, they found inside a vehicle a woman who had been shot multiple times, he said.

The shooter is described as a black man in his early to mid-20s, he said. McClanahan said the man was wearing a black hoodie and was headed east on foot.

Police reported Wednesday that the woman, who was not immediately identified, was in stable condition.

The motive in the shooting was unknown Wednesday afternoon, McClanahan said.

2-time armed bandit said to be teen girl

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a teenage girl in two armed robberies at a doughnut shop.

Natalie Lockhart, 16, is accused of holding up Shipley Donuts at 2900 S. University Ave. According to an arrest report, Lockhart was the person who held up the store Dec. 20. The robber reportedly threatened to "shoot employees' heads off", the report said.

There were no injuries.

Police said Lockhart held up the shop again late Tuesday. Employees recognized her from the first robbery, the report states.

Lockhart was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at her home at 17 Irving Drive, less than a half-mile from the Shipley Donuts, according to police. Officers reported finding a handgun in the residence.

Further details on the two robberies weren't available.

Lockhart was charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of property. She was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

20-year-old faces gun, drug charges

Police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday after they found a gun underneath a car seat, according to a report

Gregory Wright of North Little Rock was in the front passenger seat when police pulled the driver over for a suspended license, according to the report.

Wright and two others in the vehicle jumped out, police said.

Police said they found a handgun under Wright's seat and found "Botanical Incense," commonly known as synthetic marijuana, when they searched him.

According to the report, authorities later also found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana on Wright when he arrived at the Pulaski County jail.

Wright was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose and tampering with physical evidence, according to the report.

Police said Wright was also wanted on a warrant on an aggravated-robbery charge.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

Car chase, search lock down school

An elementary school in Pulaski County locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon while authorities searched the area for a suspect, the sheriff's office reported.

Scott Charter School at 15306 Alexander Road locked its doors shortly after 3 p.m. after Christopher Phillips reportedly led authorities into the area during a vehicle chase that begin in England, according to the sheriff's office.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Phillips, who is wanted on a felony charge of domestic battery, abandoned a vehicle near the school and ran off.

Burk said England police, the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Correction joined the sheriff's office in the search. He said deputies were posted on campus as children were released to their parents during the lockdown.

No injuries were reported.

The search was called off about 6 p.m. No arrests had been made late Wednesday.

Burks said he did not have further information on Phillips.

Boyfriend arrested in woman's injuries

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he bit and hit a woman, knocking out part of her false teeth.

Police arrived at UAMS Medical Center around 4:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, who said Willie Lovelace, 43, bit her on her right hand and struck her on the head, according to a report.

The woman, who said she was dating Lovelace, had a cut on the back of her head that required stitches, and her false teeth were damaged, the report said.

Lovelace was arrested and faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, records show.

A court date is set for Jan. 11.

Metro on 01/05/2017