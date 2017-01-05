Police identify 49-year-old woman shot, injured outside Little Rock home

In a report released Thursday, Little Rock police identified a woman shot and injured outside a home Wednesday afternoon.

The Little Rock Police Department was called to a report of a shooting at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of West 26th Street.

Outside a residence, Linda Thomas, 49, was found lying on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Thomas was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. She was in stable condition as of Thursday.

A 23-year-old suspect was named in the report, though no arrests had been made at that time. He was described as a black man wearing a black hoodie who headed east on foot.