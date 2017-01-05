Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 05, 2017, 1:24 p.m.

Police identify 49-year-old woman shot, injured outside Little Rock home

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.

little-rock-police-investigate-a-shooting-wednesday-afternoon-in-the-4300-block-of-west-26th-street

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Little Rock police investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 4300 block of West 26th Street.

In a report released Thursday, Little Rock police identified a woman shot and injured outside a home Wednesday afternoon.

The Little Rock Police Department was called to a report of a shooting at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of West 26th Street.

Outside a residence, Linda Thomas, 49, was found lying on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Thomas was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. She was in stable condition as of Thursday.

A 23-year-old suspect was named in the report, though no arrests had been made at that time. He was described as a black man wearing a black hoodie who headed east on foot.

