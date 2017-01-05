Police: Man steals from Little Rock clothing store, threatens security guard

After stealing merchandise from a Little Rock clothing store, a man threatened to punch a security guard and tried to push her into a parked car Wednesday night, police said.

A Little Rock police officer arrived at TJ Maxx at 9100 N. Rodney Parham Road around 8:45 p.m. after getting a call about someone shoplifting from the business, according to a report.

A security guard told the officer she was waiting for a man to walk out of the store after being notified by an employee that he had taken something without paying for it.

The security guard said when the man came outside, she saw merchandise sticking out of his pocket, so she tried to handcuff him, according to the report. He cocked his fist like he was going to punch her, then attempted to shove her into a parked car before he left in a maroon Buick SUV, she told police.

The shoplifter was described as a white man between 30 and 39 years old who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

No suspect was named on the report.