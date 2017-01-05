Police: 17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at North Little Rock apartment complex

A teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at a North Little Rock apartment complex last month, according to police.

In a news release Thursday, the North Little Rock Police Department said Anthony Williams, 17, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of 19-year-old Tyrone Barnett of North Little Rock.

Williams was set to be transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he will be held without bail, as of Thursday morning. His name did not appear in an online jail roster as of 11:30 a.m.

Responding officers on Dec. 22 found Barnett lying on the ground bleeding of a gunshot wound at Eastgate Apartments at 622 E. 19th St., according to authorities.

Barnett was later taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead.

His death marked North Little Rock’s 12th homicide of 2016.