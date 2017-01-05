Prep basketball

TUESDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

Life Prep 81, Providence Academy 67

The Patriots’ fourth quarter rally fell short in a home loss to Wichita, Kansas power Life Prep on Tuesday in Patriot Gym.

Providence Academy (10-6) got a gamehigh 24 points and 12 rebounds from UCA signee SK SHittu. Janna Selst led Life Prep (14-4) with 19 and Tyrese Davis added 17.

The Patriots host Oklahoma City’s His Christ Academy on Friday.

Benton 68, Watson Chapel 58

Weston Riddick scored 21 points as visiting Benton got a 6A-Central victory over Watson Chapel. Shaheed Halk added 15 points and 7 assists for the Panthers, while Fred Harris added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Jacksonville 56, JA Fair 52

Juan Ridgeway scored 23 points to lead host Jacksonville over Fair. Tyree Appleby added 17 points for Jacksonville.

Lamar 78m Paris 73

Christen Demon scored a game-high 32 points to lead visiting Lamar to a victory over Paris. Porter Anderson and Dedrick Lee added 16 points each for Lamar.

Stuttgart 66, Barton 39

David Walker’s 18 points paced host Stuttgart in a victory over Barton. J.T. Mc-Coy had 17 points and Tim Johnson added 12 for Stuttgart, which led 31-15 at halftime.

Texarkana 50, Camden Fairview 45

Trailing 23-33 at halftime, visiting Texarkana outscored Camden Fairview 21-5 in the third quarter to claim a 6A/5A-South victory. Kendall Martin led the Razorbacks with 14 points and Darrion Oliver added 11. Davioin Smith scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals and C.J. Mitchell chipped in 11.

LR Parkview 47, LR Hall 39

Itt wasn’t the prettiest game between the two capital city rivals, but that’s fine with Patriots Coach Al Flanigan.

Both teams combined for 34 turnovers, with Parkview committing 19. But in the fourth quarter, Parkview was able to pull away from Hall, outscoring the Warriors 17-9 in the final eight minutes.

Arkansas signee Khalil Garland scored 15 points for Parkview (11-3). Ethan Henderson finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds, and Javon Franklin added 9 points.

Maumelle 80, LR Christian 72

Tremont Robinson was an effective closer for the Maumelle Hornets, scoring 30 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Maumelle (11-2) built as much as a 14-point lead in the third quarter, taking a 55-41 advantage on back-to-back three-pointers from Pat Greene and Quan Richardson. The Hornets’ lead grew to as much as 16 points — 61-45 — with 6:30 left in the contest.

Little Rock Christian (8-2) sophomore Mykal Moore scored 18 points and collected eight rebounds for the Warriors. Sophomore Justice Hill, a University of Arkansas commitment, added 15 points, and senior Alex North was good for 14 points.

England 67, Abundant Life 62

B.J. Thompson scored 14 points as the Lions defeated the Owls in a 2A/1A-13 Conference game in Sherwood. Braylon Brazil added 12, Demarcus Houston 11 and Cory Hunter 10 for England, which trailed 33-31 at the half.

GIRLS

Arkadelphia 58, Bismark 33

Allie Harris scored 14 points to lead host Arkadelphia over Bismarck. Ka’bell Stukgate added 10 points for the Badgers, who led 25-23 at halftime.

Beebe 46, Greenbrier 34

Libbie Hill scored 21 points in a victory over Greenbrier, which was led by Sarah McGee’s 16 points.

Camden Fairview 49, Texarkana 41

Tied 24-24 at halftime, host Camden Fairview outscored Texarkana 25-17 in the second half of Tuesday’s victory. Mikeya Haggood led Camden Fairview with 20 points, while Tierra Holliman led Texarkana with 15 points.

Carlisle 69, Marvell 10

Carlisle led 53-2 at halftime and cruised to victory over Marvell at Carlisle. DeShaye Ricks led all scorers with 15 points for Carlisle (12-3). Kylie Warren chipped in 11 points.

Jacksonville 47, JA Fair 20

Shy Christopher scored 17 points as host Jacksonville got a 5A/6A-East victory over Fair.

LR Parkview 56, LR Hall 26

A 19-5 first-quarter was enough for Little Rock Parkview in a victory at Little Rock Hall. Morgan Brady led the Lady Patriots with 16 points. Mikayla Alexander scored 11 points and Sydni Williams added 10 points. Parkview led 32-7 at halftime and 49-21 at the end of the third quarter. Alexis Burns and Alaysia Kelly each scored five points for the Lady Warriors.

Marion 61, Forrest City 26

In the first basketball meeting between the two schools since the 2007-2008 season, Marion opened a 21-11 lead after one quarter and 35-15 at the half of Tuesday’s victory over visiting Forrest City. Marie Hunter finished with 11 points for the Lady Patriots, while Tyquesha Selvy added eight. Ty Norment led Forrest City with 12 points.

Pulaski Academy 52, Sylvan Hills 41

Leading 18-16 at halftime, visiting Pulaski Academy outscored Sylvan Hills 21-8 in the third quarter to earn a victory in the 5A-Central opener for both teams. Mattie Hatcher led the Lady Bruins with 22 points and Morgan Wallace added 12. Alana Canady scored 14 points to lead the Lady Bears and Jayla Bell chipped in with 10.

Star City 62, Helena-West Helena Central 18

Star City shut out Helena-West Helena Central in the first quarter and led 36-4 at halftime in Star City while handing the Lady Cougars (10-1) their first loss. Sarajane Linsy led the Lady Bulldogs (15-2) with 18 points, while Anna Wynn had 16, Larena Walker 13 and Amira Ford 11.

Vilonia 48, Morrilton 32

Host Vilonia scored 24 points in each half of Tuesday’s 5A-West victory over Morrilton. Paige Kelley led Vilonia (10-3) with 11 points, while Skylar Lee added 10.

Watson Chapel 55, Benton 26

Watson Chapel held Benton to three first-quarter points on its way to a comfortable victory in Watson Chapel. Jerica Bell led all scorers with 18 points for Watson Chapel (13-2), which led 29-10 at halftime. Peyton Martin and Timesha Cole each contributed 13 points.

LR Christian 65, Maumelle 40

Sophomore Reagan Bradley scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while junior Adrianne Chambers had 16 points and 17 rebounds in the Lady Warriors’ 6A/5A-4 Conference victory over the visiting Lady Hornets (3-10). Little Rock Christian (10-4) also picked up 10 points from junior guard Emma Kelley. McKenzie Smith’s 12 points and eight rebounds paced Maumelle. Jayla King had nine rebounds and Angel Robinson six assists for Maumelle.

