2 sought after Arkansas Pizza Hut, Sonic robbed in same day, police say

Two people are sought after related same-day robberies at two eateries in southwest Arkansas cities, according to police.

The first crime happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Pizza Hut at 3704 N. State Line Ave. in Texarkana.

The Texarkana Police Department said in a statement that two people entered the restaurant and forced everyone inside into a walk-in freezer.

Authorities say the robbers demanded that an employee give them money from a cash register before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee was struck several times by the robbers and was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas, for treatment, police said.

During the second robbery around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, those same assailants are believed to have wielded weapons in demands for money from employees at the Sonic Drive-In at 128 S. Hervey St. in Hope, the release states.

One of the robbers is described as a black male standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a tan Carhartt jumpsuit during at least one of the robberies.

Police described the second assailant as a black male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. He wore a black Under Armour hoodie and black baggy pants during at least one of the thefts.

Hope is about 32 miles northeast of Texarkana.

Anyone with information about the robbers is asked to call the Texarkana Police Department at (903) 798-3154 or the Hope Police Department at (870) 722-2510.